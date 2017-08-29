JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Pa. man granted retrial because of sleepy attorney admits guilt


Published: Tue, August 29, 2017 @ 2:10 p.m.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania businessman who won a new trial because his first lawyer fell asleep during proceedings has pleaded guilty to fraud charges.

James Nassida pleaded guilty to wire and bank fraud at federal court in Pittsburgh this morning. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports his family and new lawyer refused to comment on the plea.

Federal agents say Nassida and his sister led a scheme to inflate borrower income and assets to obtain millions in fraudulent loans through their mortgage brokerage firm. The scheme was among the largest investigated by the local mortgage fraud task force.

Nassida’s sister killed herself after the two were convicted last year.

A judge ruled, however, Nassida was denied a fair trial because Atty. Stan Levenson dozed off during the October trial where Nassida was convicted.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes