NKorea leader urges more missile launches targeting Pacific

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for more ballistic missile tests targeting the Pacific Ocean, Pyongyang announced Wednesday, a day after his nation for the first time flew a ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload over Japan.

Today's aggressive missile launch – likely the longest ever from North Korea – over the territory of a close U.S. ally sends a clear message of defiance as Washington and Seoul conduct war games nearby.

Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency said it was a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile that the North first successfully tested in May and threatened to fire into waters near Guam earlier this month.

Kim expressed "great satisfaction" over the launch he called a "meaningful prelude" to containing Guam, which is home to key U.S. military bases that North Korea finds threatening, the agency said. He also said the country will continue to watch "U.S. demeanors" before it decides on future actions.

Kim noted the launch was North Korea's military operation in the Pacific and that it's "necessary to positively push forward the work for putting the strategic force on a modern basis by conducting more ballistic rocket launching drills with the Pacific as a target in the future."

The launch seemed designed to show North Korea can back up a threat to target the U.S. territory of Guam, if it chooses to do so, while also establishing a potentially dangerous precedent that could see future missiles flying over Japan.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile traveled about 1,677 miles and reached a maximum height of 341 miles as it flew over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.

The KCNA said the flight test was countermeasure to the Ulchi Freedom Guardian joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea that run through Thursday. Pyongyang views the annual war games between the allies as invasion rehearsals.

In a statement, U.S. President Donald Trump said North Korea had signaled its "contempt for its neighbors" and that "all options are on the table" in terms of a U.S. response.