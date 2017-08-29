New sidewalks around Taft provide safe route to school

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation, the city of Youngstown, the Youngstown City School District, the Taft School Area Block Watch and the Taft Promise Neighborhood coalition cut the ribbon this morning to newly improved safe sidewalks.

VIDEO: Krish Mohip discusses safe school routes

School district CEO Krish Mohip said he was "excited to see community come together and provide resources children need."

Youngstown police officer Phil Skowron mirrored Mohip's sentiment.

"It's just good the kids don't have to be walking on the street, and have good sidewalks to walk on," he said.

The infrastructure improvements, including new sidewalks, curb ramps and a bicycle rack, were funded by a grant to the city from the Ohio Department of Transportation Safe Routes to School program. The city was awarded $200,000 in 2015.