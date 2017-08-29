Man busted in Austintown for soliciting sex online

AUSTINTOWN — Police have made another arrest involving a person posting advertisements soliciting sex online.

Kejuan Jenkins, 25, of Columbus, is charged with soliciting sex and possession of criminal tools.

Jenkins posted an ad early Monday in the "transsexual" section of a classifieds website, using the name Paris, the report said.

Police said they exchanged messages with Jenkins via cellphone and set a time to meet later that day.

One message read: "I do anything the client pays for baby," the report said.

Officers met Jenkins in the 100 block of Dehoff Drive, the report said. After taken into custody, Jenkins told police he and others were giving clients massages, but not engaging in sexual acts.

Before the arrest, Jenkins told the police they were purchasing condoms and personal lubricant for the meet up, the report said. Jenkins' court date is set for Wednesday.