Lockup List Tuesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

ANDERSON, ANNETTE LYNNE 8/10/1989 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

ANZELMO, LISA MARIE 3/23/1992 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Domestic Violence

BANKS, TIMOTHY DANIEL 6/8/1994 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Theft

CHICASE, MARC A 4/20/1977 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Inducing Panic

DAVIS, DANESHA 8/25/1991 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Fugitive From Justice

HENRY, ELEXIS LASHAY 3/2/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault



HOLLAND, TERRASIA DONNYEIL 5/23/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension(Any FRA Judgement Non-Compliance)

KEELING, KYLE W 8/19/1976 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

KNIGHT, HELENA 7/14/1984 CANFIELD POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice

KOBY, KENNETH K II 2/16/1967 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons

LAMBERT, NICOLE RACHELLE 8/2/1991 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs

MCKINNEY, WILLIE 2/15/1983 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

OLDS, BOBBI TANIECE 8/21/1978 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

PERRY JR, PAUL NMI 7/4/1977 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Failure To Reinstate License

PHILLIPS, DANIELLE MARIE 9/28/1979 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Domestic Violence



PUSEY, GERALD EISON 3/19/1957 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

REGANO, PHILLIP LEIGHTON 8/22/1948 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

THOMAS, MARCUS JAMES 1/31/1985 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension



TORRES-WILLIS, MARQUIS DIONNE 12/3/1997 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Having Weapons While Under Disability

WESTFALL, CLAIDE RAYMOND 11/28/1966 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Menacing



WILLIAMS JR, JAMES ALBERT 4/29/1963 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

WILLIAMS JR, SANDY RHODELL 6/10/1985 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



WILSON, MATTHEW JAMES 6/13/1993 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Aggravated Vehicular Homicide; Vehicular Homicide; Vehicular Manslaughter



RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

BERRY, GRAPH 2/21/1938 8/18/2017 TIME SERVED



BOONE, MARQUETT MAURICE 10/16/1985 8/25/2017 TIME SERVED



CALHOUN, XAVIER DEANTHONY 10/3/1998 8/26/2017 BONDED OUT



CAMPBELL, MICHAEL E 11/12/1964 8/5/2017 TIME SERVED



CASE, DENZEL N 8/14/1994 6/8/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



CHICASE, MARC A 4/20/1977 8/27/2017 BONDED OUT



CUBERO CRUZ, LUIS ANGEL 8/29/1992 8/24/2017 BONDED OUT

GONCALVES, NORA LEE 7/11/1983 8/20/2017 BONDED OUT

HARDY, MILENA 7/24/1988 8/25/2017 TIME SERVED



HILL, CHRISTOPHER 7/16/1981 8/15/2017 TIME SERVED

HOLLAND, TERRASIA DONNYEIL 5/23/1993 8/28/2017 RELEASED

JENKINS, KEJUAN LAMAR 12/24/1991 8/28/2017 BONDED OUT

KOBY, KENNETH K II 2/16/1967 8/28/2017 BONDED OUT



MALAGISI, MICHAEL J 2/14/1982 8/24/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MOORE, SHALANA D 9/28/1990 8/26/2017 BONDED OUT

PHILLIPS, DANIELLE MARIE 9/28/1979 8/28/2017 BONDED OUT

POE, CHRISTOPHER L 1/10/1982 8/23/2017 TIME SERVED

RIGGS, DANIEL P 5/25/1979 8/24/2017 TIME SERVED

SCOTT, PATRELL MARQEASE 1/7/1990 7/31/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SEEKINS, MELISSA S 12/7/1979 8/24/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SHERHAG, WILLIAM DAVID 4/20/1970 8/25/2017 TIME SERVED

THOMAS, MARCUS JAMES 1/31/1985 8/27/2017 BONDED OUT



WEBBER, LAURI LYNN 5/2/1970 8/28/2017 CR4 SUMMONS

WILSON-GRADY, GLENN RODICK 6/10/1989 8/26/2017 BONDED OUT