Guilty plea in Poland Burger King robbery case

YOUNGSTOWN

The last of three adult defendants in the robbery of the Poland Burger King in April pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court just before jury selection for his trial was to begin.

Prosecutors are recommending a term of two years for Jonathon Daviduk, 20, who pleaded guilty before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum to a second-degree felony charge of robbery along with a charge of attempted kidnapping, a third degree felony.

Daviduk and three others were accused of showing up at the restaurant shortly after midnight April 3. They reportedly came through the drive-thru brandishing what appeared to be guns, then ordered the employees to the ground and tied up two of them in a cooler.

The suspects then had one employee unlock a safe, from which they stole cash.

The other two suspects, Dominic Depaul, 18, of Lake Milton and Angelle Schneider, 20, have also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. A fourth suspect, Jeremy Britton, 17, faces charges in juvenile court for his role in the robbery as well as for escaping the juvenile justice center in April.