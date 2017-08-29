Felon files as write-in for Youngstown school board

YOUNGSTOWN

Clarence N. Boles, who cannot hold elected office under state law because he’s a convicted felon, has filed to run as a write-in candidate for the Youngstown school board.

Boles resigned in September 2004 as the 6th Ward city councilman when The Vindicator reported his felony convictions.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records uncovered by the newspaper that led to Boles’ resignation showed that in January 1982 he and a woman named Barbara Foster were indicted on charges of felonious assault and endangering children. At the time, Boles lived in Cleveland.

The indictment stated Boles and Foster “tortured or cruelly abused” a 1-year-old girl, and the conduct resulted in serious physical harm.

In June 1982, Boles pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

State law doesn’t prohibit him from running for office, but as a convicted felon, he isn’t permitted to hold an elected seat.

Four other people filed as write-in candidates. They are: Nia L. Simms of Ferndale Avenue, Kyle Johnson of West Chalmers Avenue, Keland L. Logan of Oak Hill Avenue, and Michelle Fleming of Summer Street.

Seven people filed by the Aug. 9 deadline to get their names on the ballot as Youngstown school board candidates for three seats.Three were disqualified. The candidates whose names will appear on the ballot are incumbents Ronald Shadd of Cabot Street and Jackie Adair of Kenneth Street along with Tina Cvetkovich of South Maryland Avenue.

Also in Youngstown, Calvin Hill Sr. of Lilburne Avenue is running as a write-in for mayor.

Meanwhile, two candidates filed to run as write-ins for Poland Village Council with at least one of them guaranteed to be elected during the Nov. 7 election.

In Trumbull County, former Newton Falls Mayor Pat Layshock filed to be a write-in candidate for council at-large in that village.

