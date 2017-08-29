Early morning shooting victim is Youngstown's 13th homicide of 2017

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who was shot in his car early this morning and died hours later is the city’s 13th homicide of the year.

The victim, whom police did not want to name until his family is notified, was found shot about 12:40 a.m. in a car on Chicago Avenue by officers who were answering a gunfire sensor call.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said investigators think the man was shot while he was inside the car, and that the victim’s car was on Chicago Avenue when he was shot and not driven there from someplace else.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital where he died about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Blackburn said.

Officers early today and late Monday relied on gunfire sensors to answer the call on Chicago Avenue, and also one on East Avondale Avenue, where a house was shot up. Police Chief Robin Lees said the department relies heavily on the sensors for their accuracy and because they help paint a chronological picture of a crime because they record the time accurately.

Read more about the shooting in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.