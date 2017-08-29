Coast Guard searching for 2 missing fishermen on Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Coast Guard is searching Lake Erie for two fishermen who haven’t been heard from since they left a Cleveland marina.

Searchers are using boats and helicopters to look for the men who left the marina Monday morning in a 22-foot white boat with green trim.

The Coast Guard reports a daughter of one of the men says they were due back Monday night.

She says their cars were still at the marina hours after the time they were expected back. She also says the two hadn’t answered their cellphones.