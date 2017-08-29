Child left at YPD identified and in foster care

YOUNGSTOWN — The mother of a child abandoned at the city police department Monday afternoon has been in the Mahoning County jail since Monday, police said.

The mother of the child, Danesha Davis, was taken into custody by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of fugitive from justice. Jail records show the underlying charge is a DUI conviction from Cuyahoga County.

Lt. Ramon Cox, head of the department’s Family Services Investigation Unit, said the mother was in the jail before the child was left with police.

Mahoning County Children Services identified the 18-month-old child who was left with police.

A spokesperson for Children Services said a relative got in touch after seeing media reports.

The child is in foster care, the spokesperson said.

The agency is in the process of filing a case in Mahoning County Juvenile Court to obtain emergency custody of the child.

The agency has yet to assess whether the child can be returned to its parents, the spokesperson said.