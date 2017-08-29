Champion man indicted in Warren murder of Youngstown man

WARREN

Trint N. Cellars, 21, of Woodrow Avenue in Champion was indicted today in the April 25 murder of William Anderson, 63, of Ohio Avenue in Youngstown near the Candlelight Apartments off of North Road.

Cellars, who is in the Trumbull County jail on other charges, was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury on murder and aggravated robbery.

Police were called to Harvard Drive Southeast at 10:06 p.m. April 25 and found Anderson in a car's driver seat.

When paramedics arrived, they pronounced Anderson dead. Police said he had a gun shot wound in his neck.

Police were called to the location by someone who said he heard shots ring out. When the caller went outside, he saw a man in a car not moving.

Cellars has been in the Trumbull County jail since May 31 on charges of theft and receiving stolen property out of Niles and Warren.