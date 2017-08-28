JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

YSU Welcome Week continues with puppies, chalk


Published: Mon, August 28, 2017 @ 11:45 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University continues welcome week events with Puppy Palooza and a Chalk the Walks competition on campus.

Therapy dogs and various animal rescue nonprofit organizations wait outside the Andrews Student Recreation and Wellness Center until 2 p.m. today for students to interact with.

Students can still register for Chalk the Walks until 4:30 p.m. in the Office of Student Activities. Judging will take place at 6:30 p.m.

The winner will receive a $50 craft store gift card.

For information please contact Student Activities at 330-941-3575.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes