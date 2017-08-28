YSU Welcome Week continues with puppies, chalk

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University continues welcome week events with Puppy Palooza and a Chalk the Walks competition on campus.

Therapy dogs and various animal rescue nonprofit organizations wait outside the Andrews Student Recreation and Wellness Center until 2 p.m. today for students to interact with.

Students can still register for Chalk the Walks until 4:30 p.m. in the Office of Student Activities. Judging will take place at 6:30 p.m.

The winner will receive a $50 craft store gift card.

For information please contact Student Activities at 330-941-3575.