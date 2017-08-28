JOBS
Warren man sentenced to eight years in prison for overdose death of woman and fetus


Published: Mon, August 28, 2017 @ 7:50 p.m.

WARREN

Anton L. Perry Jr., 23, of Maryland Street Northeast, cried as he listened to Jill Deutsch talk about the death of her daughter, Jamie Deutsch, 20, Oct. 22, 2016, from an overdose of fentanyl Perry gave her.

Afterward, Judge Andrew Logan of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court sentenced Perry to eight years in prison. Perry pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated drug trafficking and single counts of corrupting another with drugs and involuntary manslaughter. He will be eligible for early release after six years.

Jill said Jamie was “not only beautiful on the outside, but also had a beautiful heart and soul. She was quiet and sweet from the day she was born.”

Jill said she kept her daughter busy with competitive dance and and equestrian sports, and Jamie also was in band.

But she tried heroin and battled an addiction for five years, Jill said.

“I never, in my wildest dreams, thought she would even come in contact with a drug like that in Cortland, Ohio,” Jill said.

Deutsch also was about 6 1/2 months pregnant when she died, and the fetus also died. She also leaves another child, who Jill now raises.

Prosecutors said a test of Jamie Deutsh’s blood after her death showed she had six times the therapeutic amount of fentanlyl in her sytem.

The case was investigated by the Trumbull Ashtabula Group Law Enforcement Task Force.

