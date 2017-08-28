JOBS
VOTE NOW: Cast your vote on the Blitz Live Week 1 polls


Published: Mon, August 28, 2017 @ 2:08 p.m.

It’s that time of the year again. Cast your vote on the Blitz Live Player of the Week and Game of the Week! Click HERE to cast your votes! Winners will be announced Wednesday afternoon.

Blitz Live presented by Flynn’s Tire and Auto Service — the best way to plug into Valley football as it happens.

Where will you be for Friday night football in the Valley?

Well, wherever you are on the planet — plug into the Blitz Live football program live on vindy.com every Friday from 6:30-10:00 p.m.

LISTEN HERE or WATCH HERE

