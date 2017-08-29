JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Union head, fire chief want to keep fire station fully staffed


Published: Mon, August 28, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The head of the union representing city firefighters said today the department’s overtime crisis has been caused by a manpower shortage.

That crisis, in which the department is approaching its OT budget for the year, may cause the city to cut back on personnel at Fire Station No. 2 on East Indianola Avenue near the Brownlee Woods area on the South Side.

Tony Ciccone, president of Youngstown Professional Firefighters International Association of Fire Fighters Local 312, said the city is not hiring enough firefighters to take the place of those who retire.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes