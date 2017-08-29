Union head, fire chief want to keep fire station fully staffed

YOUNGSTOWN — The head of the union representing city firefighters said today the department’s overtime crisis has been caused by a manpower shortage.

That crisis, in which the department is approaching its OT budget for the year, may cause the city to cut back on personnel at Fire Station No. 2 on East Indianola Avenue near the Brownlee Woods area on the South Side.

Tony Ciccone, president of Youngstown Professional Firefighters International Association of Fire Fighters Local 312, said the city is not hiring enough firefighters to take the place of those who retire.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com