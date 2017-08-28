JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Purses snatched at Austintown soccer fields


Published: Mon, August 28, 2017 @ 2:52 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Purses were removed from two vehicles Sunday afternoon at Austintown Junior Soccer fields, 855 Ohltown Road.

Suspects entered a parked vehicle a few minutes after 2 p.m. by smashing the front passenger window and removing a purse from the passenger seat, the police report said. The second vehicle, police said, “was unoccupied and unsecured,” and the purse was removed from under the passenger seat.

Police reviewed footage from a soccer league representative and said the suspects, two males, were driving a silver Cadillac four-door sedan. A purchase had been made on one victim’s debit card at a local Sunoco gas station by the time police arrived, the report said.

The soccer league will provide detectives with surveillance footage of the incident, the report said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes