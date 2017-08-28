Purses snatched at Austintown soccer fields

AUSTINTOWN

Purses were removed from two vehicles Sunday afternoon at Austintown Junior Soccer fields, 855 Ohltown Road.

Suspects entered a parked vehicle a few minutes after 2 p.m. by smashing the front passenger window and removing a purse from the passenger seat, the police report said. The second vehicle, police said, “was unoccupied and unsecured,” and the purse was removed from under the passenger seat.

Police reviewed footage from a soccer league representative and said the suspects, two males, were driving a silver Cadillac four-door sedan. A purchase had been made on one victim’s debit card at a local Sunoco gas station by the time police arrived, the report said.

The soccer league will provide detectives with surveillance footage of the incident, the report said.