Pure Cycle raises money for a number of charities

CANFIELD — There’s a running joke – or, better put, a cycling joke – between Pure Cycle Studios founder Shelly Colucci and her team.

Any time she says, “I have an idea,” the response from her team is, “Oh, no.” Then after a while: “OK, what are we doing?”

Shelly Colucci opened Pure Cycle Studios, 4150 Boardman-Canfield Road, on

Nov. 1, 2013, with her husband, Canfield Police Chief Chuck Colucci. By March 2014, she and her instructors were participating in charity events.

Facilitating, participating and playing host to philanthropic ventures has become tradition for Pure Cycle employees and cycle team members. Most recently, the team raised $53,728 in the Bike MS: Buckeye Breakaway 2017, a series of bike trips from Brunswick, near Cleveland and Akron, ranging from 30 to 100 miles.

“I never say no,” she said. “That’s a problem I have.”

With 71 riders, they beat Left Hand Brewery as the largest team in the event by one person. Left Hand Brewery has teams in California, Colorado, Ohio, Texas, the Carolinas and Florida.

The Pure Cycle team has until Sept. 15 to continue raising money for donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Ohio Buckeye Chapter.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com