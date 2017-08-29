JOBS
Police seek ID of child left at Youngstown Police Department


Published: Mon, August 28, 2017 @ 6:40 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A baby was dropped off this afternoon at the Youngstown Police Department on West Boardman Street.

The Vindicator’s broadcast partner 21 WFMJ-TV reported police are asking for help in identifying the little girl, but did not provide further details concerning the child’s condition or the individual who dropped off the child.

The child is currently in the care of Mahoning County Children Services, and police are asking anyone who may have information concerning the child or the child’s parents to call the police at 330-742-8900 or children services at 330-941-8888.

