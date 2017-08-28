Police investigating after man shot in the neck

YOUNGSTOWN — Detectives are investigating after a 24-year-old man was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital Friday for a bullet wound in the neck.

Police were called about 8:45 p.m. to a home in the 300 block of Rockview Avenue, where they found the man bleeding on the porch. Reports said the victim told police he was walking on Edwards Street when a man asked him for change.

The victim said when he reached for his wallet the man pulled a handgun and shot him.