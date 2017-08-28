Man gets weekend in jail after eluding cops

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who led police on a chase after officers tried to pull him over about 10:25 p.m. Friday for not having a license plate light spent the weekend in the Mahoning County jail.

Reports said William Edward Stanley, 37, of St. Louis Avenue, failed to stop after police tried to pull him over on Rush Boulevard and he drove about 60 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone before abandoning his car while it was still in gear in the 500 block of Cameron Avenue.

An officer managed to run down Stanley in a nearby yard. He faces several traffic charges as well as a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

He is expected to be arraigned in municipal court later today.