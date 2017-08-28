JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Man gets 6 months for vehicular homicide for killing woman in mall lot


Published: Mon, August 28, 2017 @ 2:38 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Matthew Wilson, 24, was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to six months in the county jail for the Nov. 29, 2016 death of Judy Dailey in the parking lot of the Southern Park Mall.

Wilson was sentenced by Judge John Durkin on a charge of misdemeanor vehicular homicide for running Dailey over in the parking lot.

Wilson was indicted on a misdemeanor by a grand jury because he had a seizure at the time of the accident.

However, Dailey's family are upset because Wilson was not taking his medication at the time Dailey was killed. They wanted the case indicted as a felony.

The case was presented as felony to the grand jury, but the grand jury chose to indict on the misdemeanor.

The six months is the maximum sentence.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes