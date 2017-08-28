Man arrested after throwing bottle at cops at OVI checkpoint

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who reports said threw a beer bottle at police Friday at an OVI checkpoint on the South Side is expected to be arraigned today on drug and resisting arrest charges in municipal court.

Reports said officers working the checkpoint about 10:50 p.m. Friday at Glenwood Avenue and Playhouse Lane had a car drive through the checkpoint without stopping. When the car finally did stop, reports said the front seat passenger, Glenn Wilson-Grady, 28, of South Portland Avenue, gave police a bottle of beer he had been drinking. Reports also said a child in the back seat was not in a proper car seat.

When police told Wilson-Grady they would write the driver a citation for the car seat, he became enraged then refused to get out of the car. He then threw a beer bottle, which cut an officer on the arm, continued traveling and hit another officer in the ankle, reports said.

Police had to drag him out of the car and they found a suboxone strip in his wallet, reports said. Wilson-Grady was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of resisting arrest and possession of drugs.

The driver of the car was issued a citation for improper child restraint.

Reports did not say who the driver of the car was. Her name was blacked out in an arrest report.