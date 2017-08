Lockup List Monday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ANDERSON, JAMES E JR 2/19/1971 OSP FRA Suspension



BAILEY, HEATHER D 3/28/1986 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Theft



BARNES, CHARLES DEVAN 9/28/1995 Assault



BOONE, MARQUETT MAURICE 10/16/1985 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE FRA Suspension

BOYD, ROBERT W 4/1/1970 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Offenses Involving Underage Persons

BRISKEY, BRANDON WAYNE 1/7/1988 OTHER Arrest Of Probationer

CALHOUN, XAVIER DEANTHONY 10/3/1998 OSP Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

CHICASE, MARC A 4/20/1977 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Inducing Panic

CUBERO CRUZ, ANGEL DAVID 7/5/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Failure To Stop For Signal Lights

EVAN, NURIT 9/6/1968 POLAND TWP. POLICE Contempt Of Court



GALLAGHER, JACOB M 11/28/1991 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possessing Criminal Tools

GARNER, HERMAN EUGENE JR 6/24/1945 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Seat Belt Required

HAMLETT, SHAWN CHRISTOPHER 10/13/1995 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Forgery



HARDY, MILENA 7/24/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Probation Violation



HARDY, PHILLIP WARREN 1/18/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



HAYNES, DARRELL 5/31/1966 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



HENRY, ELEXIS LASHAY 3/2/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault

HOLLAND, TERRASIA DONNYEIL 5/23/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension(Any FRA Judgement Non-Compliance) HOPKINS, GABRIELLE DASHEA 2/20/1992 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License

KARIS, CHRISTOPHER S 7/18/1983 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Robbery

KARIS, JULIA ANN 8/19/1988 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Robbery

KIMBLE, CHAD E 4/11/1982 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Criminal Trespass



KOBY, KENNETH K II 2/16/1967 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons

LANZO, ROSS C 5/31/1996 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Obstructing Official Business Unassigned



LINDIC, DANIELLE 5/15/1985 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possessing Criminal Tools



LOFTON, ERIC L JR 4/11/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse

MARTIN, NICHOLAS D 12/19/1970 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

MCCALL, TERMAINE NMI 11/7/1977 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Rape

MICCO, DAVID 9/30/1975 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



MOORE, SHALANA D 9/28/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault



MORAN, JOSEPH K 11/16/1983 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

NORMAN, ANDRE PAUL 3/19/1986 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Felonious Assault



OLDS, BOBBI TANIECE 8/21/1978 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

PATSY, CARA 4/13/1987 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

PATTON, LASHELL C 9/25/1974 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

PERRY JR, PAUL NMI 7/4/1977 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Failure To Reinstate License



PHILLIPS, DANIELLE MARIE 9/28/1979 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Domestic Violence



PUSEY, GERALD EISON 3/19/1957 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

STORES, DARRELL G 11/20/1956 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

THOMAS, MARCUS JAMES 1/31/1985 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension

TROISI, CHRISTOPHER A 6/22/1969 BEAVER POLICE DEPT Assault

VALENTINE, JONATHAN KIJUAN 6/20/1992 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Felonious Assault

WILSON-GRADY, GLENN RODICK 6/10/1989 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

ZIRCHER, ANTHONY JOSEPH 10/10/1971 CANFIELD POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ANTHONY, JORDAN MICHAEL 9/25/1991 8/21/2017 RELEASED



BARNES, CHARLES DEVAN 9/28/1995 8/26/2017 BONDED OUT

BAUGH, JACINTA LYNN 1/9/1987 8/21/2017 TIME SERVED



BENSON, BRIAN RANDALL 8/12/1970 7/3/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BERRY, GRAPH 2/21/1938 8/18/2017 TIME SERVED

BIGGS, ANTHONY G 7/3/1989 7/19/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BOONE, MARQUETT MAURICE 10/16/1985 8/25/2017 TIME SERVED

BOYD, ROBERT W 4/1/1970 8/25/2017 TIME SERVED



BROWN, CARMEN D 12/16/1955 8/23/2017 BONDED OUT



BROWN, MARKESE E 2/1/1987 7/28/2017 BONDED OUT

BURRESS, MALISSA DALE 6/25/1983 8/19/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



CAMPBELL, MICHAEL E 11/12/1964 8/5/2017 TIME SERVED



CARABBIA, ORLAND A JR 5/7/1966 8/14/2017 TIME SERVED



CARNATHAN, JOHNNIE 4/28/1960 6/10/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

CHEBATORIS, MARK 8/13/1985 7/25/2017 TIME SERVED



CHICASE, MARC A 4/20/1977 8/27/2017 BONDED OUT

CLINKSCALE, BRANDON LAMONT 7/3/1992 8/23/2017 BONDED OUT

CONSIGLIO, FRANK RICHARD 9/6/1968 4/5/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

CUBERO CRUZ, ANGEL DAVID 7/5/1990 8/24/2017 BONDED OUT



CUBERO CRUZ, LUIS ANGEL 8/29/1992 8/24/2017 BONDED OUT



CULP, ANDREW L 3/2/1989 8/21/2017 BONDED OUT

DANIELS, ALONZO MICHAEL 11/22/1990 4/27/2017 TIME SERVED

DETONE, FRANK NICHOLAS 10/14/1996 8/24/2017 BONDED OUT



DIGIACOMO, JOSEPH J 6/2/1987 7/24/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

DONOVAN, JAHLIK MARQUIS 5/18/1998 8/24/2017 BONDED OUT

DUNKLE-THACKER, JASON S 1/27/1995 8/12/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

DVORAK, JAMES EDWARD 11/1/1987 8/12/2017 TIME SERVED

ELDRIDGE, DUANE MARCEL 11/29/1996 7/30/2017 TIME SERVED



EVAN, NURIT 9/6/1968 8/25/2017 DISMISSED



GARNER, HERMAN EUGENE JR 6/24/1945 8/25/2017 CR4 SUMMONS

GRAHAM, ISRAEL JOSIAH 7/2/1997 7/26/2017 TIME SERVED



GRAHAM, SHAWNAE GINA DENISE 4/3/1998 7/25/2017 TIME SERVED

GRANT, ALEXANDER EUGENE SR 4/22/1967 2/23/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GREGORY, VICTORIA 7/13/1982 8/17/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GRIFFIN, TROY BERNARD JR 1/1/1998 7/18/2017 TIME SERVED

GROSS, JAMES MICHAEL 9/2/1962 3/30/2017 TIME SERVED



HILES, MORTON MICHAEL 6/1/1987 1/28/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HOPKINS, GABRIELLE DASHEA 2/20/1992 8/25/2017 TIME SERVED



HOUSER, JOHN C JR 2/23/1985 4/1/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



HOUSER, JOHN C SR 1/14/1964 4/1/2017 TIME SERVED



HOWELL, TIESHA 10/28/1994 8/9/2017 TIME SERVED



JACKSON, ELIJAH J 2/5/1985 8/22/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

JOHNTONY, SAMUEL N 1/28/1990 8/14/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



JOLLIFF, MICHAEL C 2/25/1985 7/27/2017 RELEASED

JONES SR, CLARENCE S 8/1/1953 8/23/2017 BONDED OUT



JUSTICE, JOHN DAVID 9/22/1968 8/24/2017 BONDED OUT



KOBY, KENNETH K II 2/16/1967 8/28/2017 BONDED OUT



LOFTON, ERIC L JR 4/11/1995 8/25/2017 BONDED OUT



MALAGISI, MICHAEL J 2/14/1982 8/24/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MASON, TREVON D 8/13/1992 8/22/2017 TIME SERVED



MCCALL, BRIA 2/16/1995 7/17/2017 RELEASED



MCCOY, TERRENCE 12/8/1983 1/28/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

MERCHANT, JACOB JAMES 9/30/1983 1/26/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

MORRIS, EDWARD MAURICE JR 3/2/1997 8/22/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



MORRIS, SAMANTHA 5/2/1988 8/23/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



ODEM, SHERRIANN 3/11/1997 5/7/2017 RELEASED



OLIVER, ANTHONY DAMION 9/18/1995 7/28/2017 TIME SERVED

PERRY, CHRISTOPHER 3/19/1997 8/21/2017 BONDED OUT



PHILLIPS, DANIELLE MARIE 9/28/1979 8/28/2017 BONDED OUT



POE, CHRISTOPHER L 1/10/1982 8/23/2017 TIME SERVED

RASNICK, MICHAEL DUANE 1/7/1989 8/19/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

REVERE, JONTAE 6/23/1990 8/24/2017 BONDED OUT



RIGGS, DANIEL P 5/25/1979 8/24/2017 TIME SERVED



SCOTT, PATRELL MARQEASE 1/7/1990 7/31/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SHERHAG, WILLIAM DAVID 4/20/1970 8/25/2017 TIME SERVED



SIERRA, MINDY C 12/30/1980 8/24/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



STANLEY, WILLIAM E 2/24/1980 8/27/2017 CR4 SUMMONS

STEWART, DERRICK D 1/27/1987 8/24/2017 BONDED OUT



VALENTINE, JONATHAN KIJUAN 6/20/1992 8/24/2017 BONDED OUT



VANFOSSAN, TAMMY JEAN 7/30/1983 7/23/2017 RELEASED



VICKERS, RICHARD A 1/23/1985 8/14/2017 TIME SERVED

WAGUESPACK, MARY L 1/29/1981 8/23/2017 BONDED OUT



WHITE, TRE SHAUN DARNELL 11/24/1995 5/7/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

WILLIAMS, BRANDI MONIQUE 2/11/1989 8/18/2017 BONDED OUT

WILLIAMS, EDDIE E 5/19/1945 8/24/2017 BONDED OUT



WILSON, SYLEAN JERROD 9/1/1993 8/11/2017 RELEASED