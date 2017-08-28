Judges postpone Tuesday hearing on MVSD surplus funds

MINERAL RIDGE

Both judges of jurisdiction for the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District agreed today to postpone the hearing intended for Tuesday regarding the refund of $5 million in “surplus” funds to Youngstown, Niles and McDonald.

The postponement came in response to a motion filed by the MVSD today that says the MVSD needs time to consider comments from the Ohio Auditor’s Office sent to the judges Friday that pertain to the refund.

“This motion to continue is based upon the newly received information,” the motion by Atty. Thomas A. Wilson of MVSD.

WFMJ reported Sunday that the letter indicated the auditor’s office shares concerns expressed by judges Lou D’Apolito of Mahoning County and Ronald Rice of Trumbull County about the refund.

It cited information provided by the MVSD’s secretary/treasurer, Alan Tatalovich in December about $38.7 million the district owes in loans to the state and $9 million it owes on bonds.