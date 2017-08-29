Interim assistant principal hired by Poland school board

POLAND — The board of education tonight hired an interim assistant principal for the high school.

Edward Ashcroft, who has extensive school administrative experience from a long career at Warren schools, will work beginning next Tuesday under a 195-day contract. The district then will seek a permanent candidate for the position, which was vacated after Jeremy Gondol resigned to take another job. Ashcroft will make approximately $58,000, Superintendent David Janofa said.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com