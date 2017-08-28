JOBS
Homeowner's dog takes a bite out of crime; burglar flees


Published: Mon, August 28, 2017 @ 11:25 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — An alleged burglar was quickly thwarted when a homeowner's dog intervened.

An unidentified man entered a South Meridian Road residence late Friday while the homeowner was doing laundry, the report said.

After hearing a chime alert coming from their kitchen door, the homeowner looked around the corner and saw a man with jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and a beard enter, the report said.

The owner asked who they were, the report said, and their dog, a pit bull, attacked the suspect, causing them to flee in an unknown direction.

Police said photographs were taken of the scene and a detective was called to process evidence.

