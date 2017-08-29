Founder of white supremacist gang dies in prison

DENVER (AP) — The founder of a white supremacist prison gang has died at a Colorado prison.

Colorado Department of Corrections spokesman Mark Fairbairn declined to say where 42-year-old Benjamin Davis had been housed, but says his death on Saturday is being investigated as a possible suicide.

Davis was in prison for a November 1994 robbery spree in Denver when a fellow inmate broke his jaw. He and another inmate established the "211 Crew" in 1995 in response — with 211 being the California penal code for robbery.

Davis was given another 108 years in prison in 2007 for racketeering for conspiring to commit assaults in prison.

Gang members were suspected of being involved in the March 2013 shooting death of Corrections Director Tom Clements at his home in Monument.