Boardman woman faces drug, child endangerment charges

BOARDMAN — A woman faces a child endangering charge after someone called police to report that the woman was sitting outside smoking marijuana while her toddler screamed inside for an hour.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to Cook Avenue for the report Saturday night. There, they found Arianna Traficant sitting in a vehicle that police said smelled strongly of marijuana.

While talking to Traficant, police said they heard a child screaming from inside the apartment. Police said the child was sitting in a playpen, without a diaper on "and food or dirt ... all over his face and in his hair," according to the report.

The child is 18 months old.

Traficant began to cry and told police that she was upset because she had been assaulted and threatened by the child's father earlier that night, according to the report. Police documented the injuries she said she sustained in that incident.

They also searched her vehicle, where they reported finding marijuana, alcohol and a prescription pill that Traficant denied belonged to her.

She was arrested on charges of child endangering and drug possession, according to the report. She also was cited for marijuana possession.

Police also signed domestic violence charges on her behalf against the suspect she said assaulted her, according to the report.