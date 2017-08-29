JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Austintown saves money using energy-efficient lighting


Published: Mon, August 28, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Energy efficiency in township buildings and active-shooter training in local businesses were discussed in today’s trustee meeting.

Monthly savings accrued from the transfer to energy-efficient LED light bulbs in township buildings grew from $1,924.03 to $2,236.23. The action was a resolution amended in the June 1 trustee meeting, where the township entered into an agreement with Future Energy Solutions of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

“The big difference between this company and the rest is that this company asks for no money up front,” Trustee Ken Carano said.

FES is given a monthly payment from the savings set at $1,677.17.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes