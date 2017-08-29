Austintown saves money using energy-efficient lighting

AUSTINTOWN — Energy efficiency in township buildings and active-shooter training in local businesses were discussed in today’s trustee meeting.

Monthly savings accrued from the transfer to energy-efficient LED light bulbs in township buildings grew from $1,924.03 to $2,236.23. The action was a resolution amended in the June 1 trustee meeting, where the township entered into an agreement with Future Energy Solutions of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

“The big difference between this company and the rest is that this company asks for no money up front,” Trustee Ken Carano said.

FES is given a monthly payment from the savings set at $1,677.17.