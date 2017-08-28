68-year-old Warren woman faces burglary charge

WARREN — A gray-haired woman with trouble walking remains in the Trumbull County jail after her arraignment today on a felony burglary charge.

Cecelia E. Markwell, 68, is charged with breaking into her neighbor’s house and stealing thousands of dollars worth of televisions, tools, clothes and boxes of ceramic tiles.

Even more surprising is that the victim of the burglary, a man, 32, says after discovering his rear window smashed out and property stolen Saturday, he saw his property at Markwell’s yard sale almost directly across the street.

