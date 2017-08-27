Check out the winners in today's 11,000-strong Panerathon in Youngstown

PANERATHON 2017

Final results

An estimated 11,000 people of all ages took part Sunday in the eighth annual Panerathon 10K and 2-mile walk and run fundraiser that began and ended at the Covelli Centre in downtown Youngstown. Proceeds from the event benefit the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center in Youngstown. The top three finishers in the 2-mile event, which was not timed, along with those who finished first in the 10K portion by age group and their times:

2-MILE MEN

Erik Engartner Ricky Marsico Benjamin Rovnyak

WOMEN

Alyssa Lynch Rebecca Geiss Sarah Cash

10K MEN

Under age 15: Anthony Marshall, Boardman, 43:43:4

15 to 19: Chris Butler, Youngstown, 34:49:2

20 to 24: Mike Dahmen, Greene, Ohio, 33:23:3

25 to 29: Scott Denham, Canfield, 31:54:6

30 to 34: Craig Rupe, Peninsula, Ohio, 31:42:4

35 to 39: Jonathan Bolha, no city listed, 34:51:3

40 to 44: Joshua Moran, Farmdale, Ohio, 38:40:3

45 to 49: Douglas Basinski, Pittsburgh, 39:21:3

50 to 54: Gary Ford, Youngstown, 39:25:7

55 to 59: Terry Kenney, Columbiana, 40:44:4

60 to 64: Dan Medvec, Youngstown, 46:27:2

65 to 69: Bob Gracie, Cranberry Township, Pa., 46:52:7

70 to 74: John Davis, Kinsman, 57:32:5

75 to 79: Richard Hanks, Niles, 1:03:58:3

80 and up: Tom Frederick, Austintown, 1:12:02:9

WOMEN

Under age 15: Hailey Donaldson, Youngstown, 49:21:7

15 to 19: Sarah Ryser, Youngstown, 46:24:9

20 to 24: Abbie Shea, Salem, 43:08:0

25 to 29: Jennifer Kopanic, Youngstown, 43:54:3

30 to 34: Lindsey Cornman, Youngstown, 42:44:1

35 to 39: Angela Taylor, Mercer, Pa., 43:27:0

40 to 44: Melissa Hale, Mantua, 45:33:4

45 to 49: Wendy Russo, Canfield, 44:13:7

50 to 54: Michaela Dykes, Mineral Ridge, 51:04:8

55 to 59: Tina Seech, Pittsburgh, 46:52:1

60 to 64: Rhonda Cornwell, New Middletown, 56:50:8

65 to 69: Jane Grider, Lordstown, 57:10:3

70 to 74: Kathy Shoaf, New Castle, Pa., 1:00:56:6

