Latino fest's move was perfect timing

By SEAN BARRON

news@vindy.com

CAMPBELL

For the first time, a popular cultural festival has moved its location, but that’s likely to bode well for logistics in the short term and add diverse interest in the long term, an organizer says.

“We wanted to get a different atmosphere to see how it worked out,” Victoria DeJesus said today about the decision to move the seventh annual Latino Heritage Festival from downtown Youngstown to Roosevelt Park in Campbell. “We’re also getting a lot of people from Pennsylvania and Youngstown.”

About 10 vendors and plenty of entertainment are the event’s main staples, said DeJesus, festival president. She added that having the gathering in Campbell this year is helpful also because several main thoroughfares in downtown Youngstown are closed for road construction.

The fest continues from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday in the park where a Cleveland salsa/merengue band will provide the evening entertainment.

