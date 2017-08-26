JOBS
Blitz: Friday prep football scores


Published: Sat, August 26, 2017 @ 2:16 a.m.

FRIDAY

AREA SCORES

Alliance 54, Louisville Aquinas 0

Ashtabula Lakeside 34, Ashtabula Edgewood 7

Beaver Local 66, Wellsville 6

Boardman 41, East 7

Cardinal Mooney 21, Cleveland Heights 12

Campbell 13, Valley Christian 7

Canfield 48, Louisville 28

Cleveland Benedictine 39, Ursuline 29

Crestview 41, West Branch 20

East Liverpool 21, Richmond Edison 0

Howland 23, Lakeview 19

Hubbard 41, University Prep 6

Hudson 20, Austintown Fitch 7

Jackson-Milton 34, Southington 0

LaBrae 35, Conneaut 21

Lisbon 35, Malvern 24

Lowellville 41, Leetonia 0

Mathews 28, Ashtabula St, John 12

McDonald 27, Brookfield 14

Mineral Ridge 42, Pymatuning Valley 6

Newton Falls 26, Waterloo 14

Poland 51, Marlington 14

Salem 34, East Palestine 28

Southern 40, Bridgeport 22

Struthers 41, Liberty 8

United 21, Minerva 14

Windham 63, Sebring 0

AROUND OHIO

Ada 40, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 7

Akr. Manchester 43, Doylestown Chippewa 20

Akr. Springfield 14, Akr. Ellet 7

Amanda-Clearcreek 10, Hebron Lakewood 7

Amherst Steele 41, Lorain Clearview 6

Anna 52, Arlington 0

Antwerp 32, Montpelier 28

Archbold 37, Hicksville 0

Ashland 31, Green 28

Athens 47, Vincent Warren 7

Attica Seneca E. 35, Greenwich S. Cent. 14

Avon Lake 21, Elyria 20

Bainbridge Paint Valley 21, Cols. Africentric 6

Baltimore Liberty Union 31, Heath 13

Barberton 34, Norton 0

Barnesville 35, Newcomerstown 14

Batavia 35, Williamsburg 6

Bay Village Bay 10, LaGrange Keystone 0

Beachwood 33, Akr. North 21

Bellefontaine 19, Wapakoneta 7

Bellevue 21, Can. Cent. Cath. 17

Bellville Clear Fork 27, Fredericktown 6

Belmont Union Local 40, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 23

Bethel-Tate 49, Waynesville 22

Beverly Ft. Frye 42, Belpre 21

Bloom-Carroll 35, Sparta Highland 34

Bluffton 41, Cory-Rawson 7

Bowling Green 41, Rossford 34

Brookville 34, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 7

Caledonia River Valley 34, Upper Sandusky 8

Camden Preble Shawnee 32, New Paris National Trail 14

Canal Winchester 17, Thomas Worthington 14

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 30, Cols. Bexley 0

Cardington-Lincoln 53, Worthington Christian 14

Carey 12, Van Buren 7

Carrollton 27, St. Clairsville 21

Casstown Miami E. 17, Milton-Union 3

Centerburg 19, Utica 14

Centerville 30, Fairfield 23

Chagrin Falls Kenston 41, Streetsboro 13

Chardon 42, Chesterland W. Geauga 14

Chesapeake 28, Oak Hill 21

Chillicothe 31, Ashville Teays Valley 27

Chillicothe Unioto 30, McArthur Vinton County 13

Chillicothe Zane Trace 33, Circleville Logan Elm 0

Cin. Anderson 49, Cabell Midland,W.Va. 41

Cin. Elder 21, W. Chester Lakota W. 7

Cin. Indian Hill 28, New Richmond 19

Cin. La Salle 7, Cin. Colerain 3

Cin. McNicholas 26, Cin. Turpin 10

Cin. Shroder 41, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0

Cin. West Clermont 28, Cin. Princeton 13

Cin. Winton Woods 45, Clayton Northmont 36

Cin. Withrow 23, Cin. Woodward 6

Circleville 41, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 14

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 56, Lees Creek E. Clinton 0

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 52, Cle. John Adams 0

Cle. Rhodes 40, Brooklyn 0

Clyde 17, Tol. Start 14

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 51, Buffalo, W.Va. 6

Coldwater 35, Kenton 28

Cols. Briggs 27, Cols. Linden McKinley 18

Cols. DeSales 50, Royal Imperial Collegiate, ON, Ontario 0

Cols. Eastmoor 46, Cols. Franklin Hts. 19

Cols. Independence 44, Reigning Sports Academy 0

Cols. Marion-Franklin 36, Grove City Cent. Crossing 25

Cols. Mifflin 38, Cols. West 26

Cols. Upper Arlington 53, Cols. St. Charles 0

Cols. Walnut Ridge 29, Philo 14

Columbia Station Columbia 35, Independence 28

Convoy Crestview 38, Rockford Parkway 26

Creston Norwayne 41, Warrensville Hts. 32

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 48, Mantua Crestwood 14

Dalton 47, Sugarcreek Garaway 14

Danville 31, Day. Ponitz Tech. 6

Day. Carroll 27, Riverside Stebbins 12

Day. Christian 28, Troy Christian 13

DeGraff Riverside 26, Ansonia 17

Defiance Ayersville 25, Edon 19

Delaware Hayes 21, Delaware Buckeye Valley 17

Delphos St. John’s 46, Tol. Woodward 6

Dublin Coffman 45, Perrysburg 0

Dublin Jerome 41, Logan 7

Eastlake N. 47, Westlake 16

Eaton 24, Greenville 19

Edgerton 42, W. Unity Hilltop 6

Elida 42, Tiffin Columbian 20

Elyria Cath. 35, Sheffield Brookside 7

Euclid 39, Cle. Glenville 21

Fairborn 32, New Carlisle Tecumseh 26

Fayetteville-Perry 20, Manchester 12

Findlay Liberty-Benton 49, Bucyrus Wynford 0

Fostoria 35, Oak Harbor 18

Frankfort Adena 27, Greenfield McClain 0

Franklin 47, Carlisle 14

Fremont Ross 28, Holland Springfield 18

Ft. Recovery 27, Sidney Lehman 21

Gahanna Cols. Academy 31, Cols. Ready 0

Gahanna Lincoln 24, Westerville Cent. 3

Galion 34, Bucyrus 0

Galion Northmor 21, Ashland Crestview 14

Garfield Hts. 37, Maple Hts. 21

Garrettsville Garfield 49, Middlefield Cardinal 20

Genoa Area 55, Tol. Scott 16

Germantown Valley View 52, Wilmington 31

Gibsonburg 41, Bloomdale Elmwood 0

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 40, Coshocton 0

Grafton Midview 37, Lorain 34

Granville 52, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 14

Hamilton Badin 36, Hamilton Ross 6

Hannibal River 28, Bellaire 21

Haviland Wayne Trace 41, Paulding 6

Hilliard Davidson 24, Grove City 0

Hillsboro 55, Mt. Orab Western Brown 34

Hunting Valley University 35, Cle. VASJ 19

Huron 27, Sandusky Perkins 21

Jamestown Greeneview 31, Arcanum 0

Jeromesville Hillsdale 49, Ashland Mapleton 21

Johnstown-Monroe 3, Sunbury Big Walnut 0

Kent Roosevelt 19, Cuyahoga Falls 14

Kings Mills Kings 37, Lebanon 31

Kirtland 14, Chagrin Falls 13

Lakeside Danbury 39, Vanlue 19

Lakewood St. Edward 40, Erie McDowell, PA, Pa. 10

Leipsic 7, Hamler Patrick Henry 6

Lewis Center Olentangy 45, Hilliard Darby 24

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 32, Worthington Kilbourne 7

Lewistown Indian Lake 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 25

Liberty Center 30, Defiance Tinora 0

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 24, Cin. Walnut Hills 21

Lima Bath 19, Harrod Allen E. 9

Lima Cent. Cath. 36, Spencerville 21

Lima Shawnee 27, Delphos Jefferson 6

Lima Sr. 34, Middletown 14

London 49, Urbana 19

London Madison Plains 30, Williamsport Westfall 25

Lucas 40, E. Can. 37

Madison 28, Geneva 21

Mansfield Sr. 42, Cols. Northland 21

Maria Stein Marion Local 35, Day. Chaminade Julienne 7

Marietta 26, McConnelsville Morgan 7

Marion Harding 14, Mt. Vernon 10

Mason 31, Springboro 21

Massillon Jackson 41, Akr. East 34

Massillon Perry 49, Vandalia Butler 35

Maumee 41, Tol. Bowsher 8

Mayfield 10, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 0

McComb 51, Delta 6

Mechanicsburg 46, Cedarville 0

Medina 30, Lakewood 14

Medina Highland 28, Brunswick 14

Mentor 49, Massillon Washington 14

Miamisburg 54, Cin. NW 24

Middletown Fenwick 35, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 27

Middletown Madison Senior 44, Oxford Talawanda 0

Millbury Lake 49, Kansas Lakota 12

Millington, MI, Mich. 29, Sylvania Southview 26

Minster 20, Ft. Loramie 0

Mogadore 28, Linsly, W.Va. 0

Monroeville 47, Crestline 18

Morral Ridgedale 12, Ridgeway Ridgemont 7

Morrow Little Miami 42, W. Carrollton 0

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 40, Waynesfield-Goshen 18

N. Baltimore 39, Holgate 21

N. Can. Hoover 43, Lyndhurst Brush 12

N. Olmsted 40, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 13

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 48, Mt. Gilead 7

N. Royalton 24, N. Ridgeville 21

NDCL 22, South 0

New Bremen 48, Bradford 0

New Concord John Glenn 48, Byesville Meadowbrook 6

New Lebanon Dixie 56, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 40

New Madison Tri-Village 45, Day. Jefferson 8

Newark Licking Valley 29, Thornville Sheridan 26

Newbury 44, Fairport Harbor Harding 12

Newport, KY, Ky. 30, Cin. Finneytown 15

Northwood 34, Elmore Woodmore 7

Oberlin Firelands 20, Milan Edison 17

Olmsted Falls 28, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 18

Ontario 21, Lexington 20

Orange 35, Cle. Hay 6

Oregon Clay 41, Tol. Rogers 0

Orrville 20, Wooster 16

Painesville Harvey 48, Burton Berkshire 12

Pandora-Gilboa 27, Columbus Grove 14

Parma Padua 47, Peninsula Woodridge 21

Pataskala Licking Hts. 52, Galloway Westland 21

Pemberville Eastwood 39, Ottawa-Glandorf 7

Perry 46, Painesville Riverside 7

Pickerington N. 40, Clarkson North, Ontario 7

Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, Marysville 32

Plymouth 34, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 14

Pomeroy Meigs 14, Gallipolis Gallia 8

Portsmouth W. 20, Proctorville Fairland 18

Rittman 29, Richmond Hts. 12

Rocky River Lutheran W. 34, New London 0

Rootstown 31, Mogadore Field 7

S. Point 18, Roane County, W.Va. 0

Sandusky 41, Port Clinton 7

Sarahsville Shenandoah 51, New Matamoras Frontier 6

Shadyside 48, Toronto 14

Sidney 39, St. Marys Memorial 32

Smithville 27, Massillon Tuslaw 6

Solon 15, Aurora 14

Spring. Cath. Cent. 41, Grove City Christian 7

Spring. NW 47, S. Charleston SE 22

Springfield 55, Lancaster 21

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 21, Reading 13

St. Henry 37, Covington 7

Steubenville 37, Upper St. Clair, Pa. 7

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 35, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 14

Stow-Munroe Falls 28, Mentor Lake Cath. 18

Strasburg-Franklin 49, Bowerston Conotton Valley 0

Strongsville 48, Berea-Midpark 34

Sugar Grove Berne Union 28, Chillicothe Huntington 13

Sullivan Black River 44, Collins Western Reserve 0

Swanton 13, Richwood N. Union 7

Sycamore Mohawk 30, Castalia Margaretta 14

Sylvania Northview 24, Tol. Waite 7

Tallmadge 28, Ravenna 20

Temperance Bedford, MI, Mich. 35, Tol. St. John’s 28

Tiffin Calvert 21, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 12

Tipp City Tippecanoe 21, Bellbrook 14

Tol. Cent. Cath. 35, Cols. Hartley 16

Tol. Ottawa Hills 40, Lima Perry 24

Tol. Whitmer 38, Can. Glenoak 24

Tontogany Otsego 28, Metamora Evergreen 14

Trotwood-Madison 48, Troy 0

Twinsburg 34, Copley 14

Union City, Ind. 28, Union City Mississinawa Valley 20

Van Wert 27, Bryan 7

Vermilion 35, Oberlin 16

Versailles 36, Celina 7

W. Liberty-Salem 28, St. Paris Graham 27

Washington C.H. 42, Blanchester 26

Wauseon 31, Sherwood Fairview 14

Waverly 28, Piketon 13

West Salem Northwestern 42, Loudonville 7

Westerville N. 27, Groveport-Madison 0

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 44, Tol. St. Francis 7

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 39, Paden City, WV, W.Va. 16

Wintersville Indian Creek 28, Cambridge 7

Wooster Triway 20, Millersburg W. Holmes 14

Zanesville 23, Newark 19

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 23, Apple Creek Waynedale 0

AROUND PENNSYLVANIA

Aliquippa 24, New Castle 0

Altoona 35, Allderdice 34

Apollo-Ridge 34, Leechburg 7

Archbishop Carroll 48, Olney Charter 12

Archbishop Wood 14, Oxbridge Academy, Fla. 13

Armstrong 41, Karns City 14

Athens 46, Cowanesque Valley 0

Bald Eagle Area 33, Troy 13

Beaver Area 69, New Brighton 21

Bellefonte 17, Jersey Shore 13

Bellwood-Antis 13, Tyrone 10

Bensalem 20, Frankford 14

Berlin-Brothersvalley 27, Meyersdale 7

Berwick 24, Hazleton Area 10

Bethlehem Liberty 39, East Stroudsburg South 6

Big Spring 48, James Buchanan 7

Bishop McCort 34, Bishop Carroll 14

Bishop Shanahan 48, West Philadelphia 6

Bradford 57, Smethport 0

Brashear 24, Franklin 16

Brockway 17, Otto-Eldred 6

Brookville 54, Warren 20

Burrell 39, Springdale 12

California 60, Brownsville 6

Cambria Heights 31, Richland 7

Cambridge Springs 47, Titusville 13

Camp Hill Trinity 36, Annville-Cleona 34

Canon-McMillan 17, Kiski Area 10

Cardinal O’Hara 45, KIPP Dubois 0

Central Bucks South 38, Abington 6

Central Bucks West 21, Hatboro-Horsham 13

Central Columbia 34, Mifflinburg 11

Charleroi 35, Monessen 13

Chestnut Ridge 49, Everett 0

Chichester 30, Lower Merion 19

Clarion-Limestone 64, Saegertown 6

Clearfield 21, Dubois 0

Coatesville 34, Gratz 13

Conneaut Area 55, Fairview 6

Connellsville 46, Uniontown 33

Conwell Egan 42, New Hope-Solebury 14

Council Rock North 14, West Chester East 13

Council Rock South 28, Cheltenham 0

Crestwood 34, Pittston Area 15

Danville 14, Bloomsburg 7

Delaware Valley 19, Fort Pierce Central, Fla. 14

Derry 29, Greater Latrobe 14

Downingtown East 47, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 6

Dunmore 28, West Scranton 18

Easton 31, Stroudsburg 0

Elk County Catholic 27, Sheffield 12

Emmaus 62, Allentown Dieruff 19

Erie Cathedral Prep 40, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 7

Ferndale 24, Blacklick 0

Florida, Fla. 19, Marple Newtown 18

Forest Hills 36, Westmont Hilltop 0

Fort Leboeuf 45, Northwestern 7

Freedom 7, Hopewell 3

Freeport 43, Yough 6

Garnet Valley 19, West Chester Rustin 7

Gateway 35, Woodland Hills 23

Glendale 35, Williamsburg 17

Governor Mifflin 48, West York 13

Greater Johnstown 35, Penn Cambria 12

Greenville 27, Hickory 26

Grove City 35, General McLane 7

Harbor Creek 17, Iroquois 15

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 27, Red Land 0

Harry S. Truman 48, Methacton 0

Haverford 40, Chester 6

Hempfield Area 49, Greensburg Salem 21

Honesdale 38, Wilkes-Barre GAR 8

Hubbard, Ohio 41, USO 6

Huntingdon 57, Mount Union 0

Interboro 26, Strath Haven 13

Jeannette 28, East Allegheny 26

Jim Thorpe 19, Schuylkill Haven 7

Juniata 35, Susquenita 0

Juniata Valley 38, Tussey Mountain 13

LaSalle 41, North Penn 28

Lackawanna Trail 25, Mid Valley 21

Lake-Lehman 30, Wilkes-Barre Meyers 23

Lakewood St. Edward, Ohio 40, Erie McDowell 10

Laurel Highlands 21, Mount Pleasant 14

Lehighton 43, Fleetwood 6

Lewisburg 19, Hughesville 15

Ligonier Valley 62, Marion Center 6

Maplewood 28, Cochranton 13

Marian Catholic 19, Fairfield 13

Mercyhurst Prep 42, Eisenhower 0

Moon 34, Ambridge 6

Mount Carmel 43, Loyalsock 41

Mount Lebanon 32, Fox Chapel 27

Muhlenberg 31, Blue Mountain 15

Muncy 21, Warrior Run 14

Nanticoke Area 33, Tunkhannock 21

Nazareth Area 50, Pleasant Valley 10

Neshaminy 14, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 7

Neshannock 28, Farrell 26

North Allegheny 45, Morgantown, W.Va. 0

North East 27, Girard 6

North Hills 45, Shaler 17

North Penn-Mansfield 14, Northwest Area 10

North Pocono 42, Riverside 19

North Schuylkill 41, Shenandoah Valley 0

North Star 34, Shade 14

Northampton 31, East Stroudsburg North 0

Northern Bedford 23, Moshannon Valley 6

Northern York 35, Octorara 22

Oil City 42, Corry 10

Old Forge 44, Hanover Area 0

Owen J Roberts 26, Conestoga 6

Palisades 22, Notre Dame-Green Pond 17

Palmerton 42, Northwestern Lehigh 14

Palmyra 24, Camp Hill 21

Parkland 49, Allentown Allen 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 0

Pennridge 41, Norristown 7

Pennsbury 27, Academy Park 20

Perkiomen Valley 38, Downingtown West 0

Peters Township 45, Chartiers Valley 14

Philipsburg-Osceola 32, West Branch 14

Portage Area 55, Conemaugh Township 13

Pottsville Nativity 14, Hamburg 7

Quaker Valley 55, Pittsburgh North Catholic 21

Quakertown 15, Central Bucks East 12

Ridley 38, Father Judge 20

Salisbury 33, Catasauqua 14

Saucon Valley 43, Bangor 13

Schuylkill Valley 34, Pequea Valley 6

Scranton 58, Wyoming Valley West 48

Selinsgrove 54, Milton 16

Seneca 41, Union City 20

Serra Catholic 30, Mapletown 8

Sharpsville 49, West Middlesex 0

Slippery Rock 13, Reynolds 12

Somerset 53, Central Cambria 28

Souderton 37, Penn Wood 14

South Fayette 20, Central Valley 0

South Williamsport 48, Montgomery 6

Southern Columbia 55, Shamokin 7

Southern Huntingdon 26, Claysburg-Kimmel 12

Southern Lehigh 42, Northern Lehigh 0

Springfield Delco 28, Glen Mills 8

Steelton-Highspire 69, Morrisville 6

Steubenville, Ohio 37, Upper St. Clair 7

Sun Valley 27, Pottstown 7

Tamaqua 42, Minersville 0

Timber Creek, N.J. 22, Haverford School 15

Towanda 28, Mahanoy Area 21

Tri-Valley 48, Line Mountain 14

Union Area 20, Laurel 7

United 36, Saltsburg 24

Upper Moreland 41, William Tennent 14

Upper Perkiomen 42, Boyertown 21

Valley View 63, Lakeland 14

Wellsboro 64, Canton 12

West Greene 46, Bentworth 13

West Shamokin 13, Blairsville 12

Western Wayne 35, Carbondale 0

Whitehall 35, Pocono Mountain East 6

Williamsport 34, Central Mountain 7

Wilmington 21, Sharon 7

Wyalusing 27, Sayre Area 6

Wyoming Area 7, Wallenpaupack 3

Wyomissing 14, Pottsville 7

