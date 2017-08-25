Society chosen for MAP program

WARREN

Trumbull Historical Society has been selected to participate in the Museum Assessment Program (MAP), which is administered by the American Alliance of Museums. It is a guided self study and on site consultation with a museum professional. articipation in MAP will empower TCHS to better serve the citizens of Trumbull County by meeting the highest professional standards of the museum field.

MAP helps museums strengthen operations, plan for the future, and meet standards. The historical society’s participation is made possible through funding by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

TCHS maintains the oldest remaining home in Warren; the John Stark Edwards House was built in 1807. The Edwards House is open for public tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. For information, call 330-394-4653 or visit at www.trumbullcountyhistory.org.