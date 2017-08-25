Social-emotional learning key to transforming schools, Rep. Tim Ryan tells teachers

YOUNGSTOWN

Practicing social-emotional learning in the classroom is what will transform schools for the better, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, told Youngstown City Schools educators today.

Social-emotional learning involves teachers connecting with students in order to get a better understanding of students’ home lives and problems outside the classroom.

“We are teaching strategies for kids to become reflective about who they are, what choices they make, how they impact others, how to de-escalate when you’re upset and how to choose another direction,” explained Timothy Filipovich, Youngstown City Schools chief of academics, accountability and assessment, has said previously.

“When kids are in fight or flight mode, they’re just worrying about survival and less about academics,” Ryan said.

Ryan was joined by author Tim Shriver to discuss the importance of this practice – which is also a facet of school district CEO Krish Mohip’s strategic plan – with Youngstown district teachers at East High.

“I love what Krish [Mohip] is doing with the district,” Ryan said. “He is just one of the top leaders of this country, and it is clear he is moving the district in the right direction.

