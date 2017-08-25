Salem’s Trolley Ghost Tour is Saturday

SALEM

The Salem Historical Society offers the Trolley Ghost Tour at 8 p.m. Saturday. The tour takes people out of the downtown area to cemeteries and other “haunted” areas around Salem. There are three occasions that riders exit the trolley and walk around, so wearing good walking shoes is encouraged. The cost of the trolley ride is $15.00.

The tour leaves from the meeting room of the Dale Shaffer Research Library, 239 South Lundy Avenue. Reservations are required. Call 330-205-3923 for more information or to register.

Also available at the Museum Gift/Book shop are ghost trolley T-shirts and a book prepared by docent Kim Mitchell, “The Haunted Salem, Ohio”.