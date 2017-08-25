JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

RNC resolution condemns white supremacists


Published: Fri, August 25, 2017 @ 1:34 p.m.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Republican National Committee has unanimously approved a resolution denouncing white supremacist groups without criticizing President Donald Trump, who waffled in his own statements in the wake of the deadly clash in Virginia this month.

The resolution asserts, “Nazis, the KKK, white supremacists and others are repulsive, evil and have no fruitful place in the United States.”

While the vote was unanimous, some members had grumbled that the resolution was unnecessary and suggested the party reflected unnecessary defensiveness.

But the resolution was a priority for Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel, who said condemning violence was an American issue, not a Republican or Democratic one.

A woman was killed at the white nationalist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, when a car rammed into a crowd of counter-protesters.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes