Reports: Allegiant to discontinue local flight service

VIENNA — Media reports say Allegiant is leaving the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport come January.

Allegiant is the only commercial airliner in operation at the local airport.

The Las Vegas-based airline is apparently blaming the move on the lack of flyers as the reason to discontinue to serve the area.

Allegiant offered four destinations out of the airport. Allegiant started with flights to Orlando, Fla. In 2011, flights to Myrtle Beach, S.C., and St. Petersburg, Fla., were added.In 2013, the local airport received its fourth Allegiant flight, to Fort Myers, Fla. From 2010 to 2014, Youngstown was the fastest-growing Allegiant community. In 2010, the airport saw 52,526 passengers. By 2015, that total grew to 133,927 passengers.