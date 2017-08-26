JOBS
Rapist of 13-year-old gets 3 more years in prison


Published: Fri, August 25, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who raped a 13-year-old girl, who became pregnant as a result of the incident, will be off the streets for 10 years.

Ayers Bunch, 20, of Youngstown, received a sentence of three years from Judge Maureen A. Sweeney of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

The sentence will be served consecutively with a sentence for an unrelated conviction on felonious assault with a gun in 2015. Bunch’s nine-year sentence on that conviction was set to expire in July 2024. The rape conviction will push his release back to July 2027.

Read more about the case in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

