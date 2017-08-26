Rapist of 13-year-old gets 3 more years in prison

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who raped a 13-year-old girl, who became pregnant as a result of the incident, will be off the streets for 10 years.

Ayers Bunch, 20, of Youngstown, received a sentence of three years from Judge Maureen A. Sweeney of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

The sentence will be served consecutively with a sentence for an unrelated conviction on felonious assault with a gun in 2015. Bunch’s nine-year sentence on that conviction was set to expire in July 2024. The rape conviction will push his release back to July 2027.

