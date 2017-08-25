Portman focuses fight against human trafficking

BOARDMAN

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, a Cincinnati-area Republican, is set to meet at 4 p.m. with the Northeast Ohio Coalition Against Human Trafficking at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Also involved in the round table discussion will be local law enforcement and Mercy Health officials. Portman later will tour the hospital.

Portman recently introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at curbing human trafficking. The Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act targets sites such as Backpage.com, which, according to information provided by Portman's office, a Senate subcommittee investigation found has knowingly facilitated sex trafficking.

Local law enforcement sometimes uses sites such as Backpage to investigate prostitution and human trafficking. Austintown police in particular have cracked down on sex-related ads on the site.