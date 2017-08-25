Portion of SR 46 closed after truck leaves the road

NORTH LIMA — State Route 46 between state Route 165 and Middletown Road is closed after a tractor trailer went off the side of the road early today.
A spokeswoman for the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said investigators are not yet sure why the truck went off the road. The driver suffered minor injuries, she said.
The spokeswoman also said she did not know how long the road would be closed.
