JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Portion of SR 46 closed after truck leaves the road


Published: Fri, August 25, 2017 @ 10:29 a.m.

NORTH LIMA — State Route 46 between state Route 165 and Middletown Road is closed after a tractor trailer went off the side of the road early today.

A spokeswoman for the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said investigators are not yet sure why the truck went off the road. The driver suffered minor injuries, she said.

The spokeswoman also said she did not know how long the road would be closed.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes