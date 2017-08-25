Police say heroin found pre-packaged for sale in Niles

NILES

Police arrested a Helen Street woman today on three counts of trafficking in drugs after an investigation spurred by complaints from neighbors.

Kristen N. Toth, 31, was taken into custody about 8:45 a.m. after a search warrant was served at her home and heroin was found ready for sale, a news release from the city police department said.

The release said the department investigated after receiving citizen complaints and several undercover drug buys were made at the home before the search warrant was served.

Toth is presently in the Trumbull County jail.