« News Home

Pair face charges after Thursday raid


Published: Fri, August 25, 2017 @ 10:10 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police serving a search warrant Thursday investigating drug activity at a Burlington Avenue home found two guns, 17 bags of crack cocaine and over $1,700 in cash.

Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit served the warrant about 11:30 a.m.

A .22-caliber revolver was loaded, police said. Officers also found a 9mm handgun.

Two people, Jessica Stewart, 25 and Derrick Stewart, no age given, were taken into custody.

