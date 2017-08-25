Pair face charges after Thursday raid

YOUNGSTOWN — Police serving a search warrant Thursday investigating drug activity at a Burlington Avenue home found two guns, 17 bags of crack cocaine and over $1,700 in cash.

Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit served the warrant about 11:30 a.m.

A .22-caliber revolver was loaded, police said. Officers also found a 9mm handgun.

Two people, Jessica Stewart, 25 and Derrick Stewart, no age given, were taken into custody.