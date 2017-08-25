Missing Hubbard teen found in Florida, man in custody

HUBBARD

Police say a teenage girl, who was missing from Hubbard, has been found. The man who was with her is now in custody.

Madison Copley, 15, of Hubbard was found in Clearwater, Fla. Hubbard City Police Chief James Taafe said. Taafe said she seems to be healthy and in good condition. Her family reported her missing Aug. 13 after she ran away from home the night before, police said.

The man who was with her, Malik Williams, 21, of Solon, faces charges through Girard Municipal Court of contributing to the delinquency of a child and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Police are awaiting his extradition.

“We’re just very happy that she was found safe and sound,” Taafe said.