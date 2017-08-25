Man arraigned after Campbell police say he broke child’s wrist

CAMPBELL

A man was arraigned today in Campbell Municipal Court after police said he broke a 2-year-old girl’s wrist.

Corinthians White, 20, of Youngstown faces misdemeanor charges of endangering children and obstructing official business. A judge set his bond today at $100,000.

Police responded to a residence at Delmar Avenue Tuesday afternoon after receiving an anonymous tip that White, who had a warrant out for his arrest, was inside. Police reported that he had to be dragged out of a cellar after refusing to comply with their orders.

A 20-year-old woman told police Aug. 15 she believed White had broken the girl’s wrist on Aug. 12.

Staff at Northside Hospital told the woman that the girl had several fresh broken bones in addition to the broken wrist, according to a police report. The hospital staff contacted Mahoning County Children’s Services and said the injuries did not appear accidental, the report states.

White is in the Mahoning County jail and could not be reached for comment this afternoon. White, who will appear for a preliminary hearing next Tuesday, does not yet have an attorney listed through Campbell Municipal Court.