Canfield schools spray for mosquitoes as a precaution

CANFIELD

Canfield Local Schools are taking precautions to keep mosquitoes from school grounds.

Superintendent Alex Geordan said of those tested, no mosquito-borne illnesses were detected. “However, we wanted to be proactive and precautionary by having our campus fogged,” he said in a news release.

Canfield schools will be fogged for mosquitoes and other pests Friday evening.

Mosquitoes residing on Austintown schools’ campus were tested positive for West Nile Virus on Tuesday. The school district, county board of health and township have sprayed the grounds and will provide EPA-approved spray to home and traveling athletes using fields located on campus near wetlands where the mosquitoes were found.

Austintown schools Superintendent Vince Colaluca told The Vindicator that the situation is under control, and that the township and board of health have sprayed the grounds extensively.