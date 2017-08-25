Bunn gets nine years for weapons charge

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who represented himself and was found not guilty of a murder charge earlier this week was sentenced to nine years in prison today on weapons charges in the same case.

Judge John Durkin gave the sentenced to Jermaine Bunn, 40, was found guilty by the same jury of being a felon in possession of a firearm for the April 3, 2016, shooting of Michael Pete, 30, at a home on East Evergreen Avenue during a birthday.

Bunn was charged with Pete’s murder but a jury found him not guilty Wednesday of that murder. Bunn had been released from prison less than 48 hours before the shooting.

Judge Durkin gave Bunn maximum three year sentences on the being a felnon with a weapon and tampering charges as well as an additional three years for violating his parole on the kidnapping and felonious assault sentence that he had been to prison for.