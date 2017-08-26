JOBS
Boardman plans memorial to safety-service workers


Published: Fri, August 25, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

BOARDMAN

Township officials have plans for another project on the Market Street property where a new fire station is being built.

The township hopes to corral community support to build a memorial honoring safety-service workers.

“The thought was, we really don’t have any location within the township to honor safety services – our police officers, our firefighters,” said Fire Chief Mark Pitzer. “They do an extraordinary job here in the township.”

The memorial also will pay tribute to the police officers and firefighters who died as a result of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Pitzer noted that Sept. 11, 2001, was a “very, very significant” day for safety-service workers, with hundreds of firefighters and paramedics and dozens of police officers killed.

Township officials will unveil plans for the memorial Sept. 11, when township trustees will meet and the annual Battle of the Badges softball game between township police officers and firefighters will take place.

