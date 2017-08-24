ZAC BROWN BAND | Fans take advantage of downtown eateries before concert

6:30 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Zac Brown Band and country music fans filled the sidewalk tables of restaurants along Federal Street in downtown Youngstown, eating and drinking before the concert at Youngstown State University’s Stambaugh Stadium.

Among the downtown revelers are Tim and Jennifer Lewis-Aey, and Tim’s cousin, Shelli Aey, all of Poland, who ate at V2 before walking up the hill to the concert.

Tim and Jennifer said that in addition to being Zac Brown Band fans, they also considered the concert and eating downtown a convenient, nice night out.

Tim said their experience will probably cause them to come to the central city more often before events such as football games.

5:25 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

People are getting excited about tonight's Zac Brown Band concert, hoping the rains hold off but not comolaining about the cooler weather. Traffic is flowing smoothly into lots surrounding Stambaugh Stadium at Youngstown State University and the crowds are well behaved.

Concertgoers say they appreciate seeing such a big act locally and hope the event helps out Youngstown-area business.

Nearly 20,000 fans could pack the stadium tonight for the inaugural Y Live: The Youngstown Music Event.

Zac Brown Band, winner of three Grammys, has had a busy touring season including shows in recent months in the Cleveland and Pittsburgh markets.

The band has had 11 No. 1 Billboard Hot Country Songs including “Chicken Fried,” “Free,” and “Keep Me in Mind.” Their latest album, “Welcome Home,” was released in May.

Downtown restaurants and bars are expected to see an increase in business, particularly before the show, said Michael McGiffin, the city’s director of downtown events and citywide special projects.

There are plenty of folks wearing cowboy boots.

4:50 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — People are piling in to the main Zac Brown Band tailgate lot – M70 on the Youngstown State University campus – and police tell The Vindicator they expect it to be full before long.

Fans from West Middlesex, Pa. and Boardman said everybody is having a good time – and everyone is hoping the weather holds out on a cloudy, cool evening.

The big sentiment: Fans are excited that the Y Live event has brought a major act to town at a venue that is easy to get into, saving a drive to Cleveland or Pittsburgh.

The doors to Stambaugh Stadium open at 5:30 p.m. The concert starts at 7 p.m. with two opening acts.

•••

2:30 p.m.

Tailgaters are getting ready for tonight's Zac Brown Band concert at Youngstown State University's Stambaugh Stadium.

At the M70 lot, you can already hear country music, smell food getting cooked and there are plenty of folks wearing cowboy boots.

Boardman High School seniors Clayton Wehr and Nicole Perez dressed in flannels for the inaugural Y Live concert event.

Watch Vindy.com for updates today.