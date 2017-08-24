Youngstown schools parents stuff backpacks with supplies

YOUNGSTOWN

More than 24 Youngstown City School District parents are busting the myth that parents aren’t involved in their children’s education.

The parents are volunteering Friday to help stuff backpacks with supplies. A backpack, filled with notebooks, pencils, pens and more, will be given to each YCSD student on the first day of school.

“Our parents are involved,” said CEO Krish Mohip. “By pitching in to help fill backpacks, our parents are demonstrating they not only care deeply about the education of their own children but about all of the children in our district. We appreciate their hard work and their support.”

Thirteen parents will be at the district warehouse, Teamsters Drive, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday to stuff the backpacks and 11 more parents will be there from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The number of people who can do the packing at the same time is limited by available space in the warehouse, but Linda Hoey, chief of family engagement, is working to line up more parent volunteers for Saturday.

"We had 90 parents signed up to help, but space limitations mean we have to divide our volunteers into smaller groups," Hoey said. "We have great parents at Youngstown City Schools and they're always willing to help."

Warehouse staff gathered Thursday and stuffed the backpacks for Youngstown Early College students. Classes started Aug. 14 for those students and the bags are expected to be delivered to YEC Friday morning.

Sept. 5 is the first day of school for YCSD students who attend all of the other district schools.

The district is providing the durable backpacks and the necessary school supplies for students to spare families that expense. CEO Mohip decided this year to abandon clear student backpacks as one way to develop a climate of trust and respect for students in school. Each backpack is embossed with the district’s new logo.